Lawyer says Khan has paid JR “a lot of money to do nothing for about five years now,” Khan responds

It was previously reported that announcer Kevin Kelly along with wrestlers Brandon & Brendan Tate are suing AEW. During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross referred to the lawsuit as a “frivolous” one.

During an appearance on House of Kayfabe, attorney Stephen P. New discussed the lawsuit and had a response to JR…

“I need to make a response. JR, Jim Ross, called this lawsuit frivolous. Well, let me tell you something, boola-boola, this is not a frivolous lawsuit. You’re part of the problem. You, Jim Ross, are part of the problem because you fed the guys in WWE as Talent Relations these crap contracts for a quarter of a century. You told these guys that it was the take-it-or-leave-it deal, and that they needed to sign these crap contracts that were contracts of adhesion, that they should have never signed, or they should have lined the arbitration provisions out of.”

“So I’m not shocked in the least that you go on Conrad Thompson’s podcast and you say that this is a frivolous lawsuit. I might lose it, by ‘bah gawd’ it’s not frivolous, I can tell you that. Tony Khan’s paid JR a lot of money to do nothing for about five years now. If I were Jim Ross and I were living at Jacksonville Beach and making a bunch of money to not do much at all, I’d probably come out and call Stephen P. New’s lawsuit also. Everybody’s got a price.”

Khan has responded:

I've just read Stephen P. New's comments about @JRsBBQ. I'm shocked + appalled by these comments on legend Jim Ross, part of AEW's foundation, someone so important from the beginning of AEW and still right now today.

AEW, JR & I reserve all rights. See you tonight at #AEWAllOut — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2024

