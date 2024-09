Sheamus in talks for a new WWE contract, Jacqueline signs WWE deal, new AEW t-shirt

– Former WWE Women’s World Champion Jacqueline Moore signs a legends contract with WWE.

– PWInsider is reporting that Sheamus is very close to signing a new 3 to 5 year deal to remain with WWE.

– AEW has released new merchandise for Hangman Adam Page after burning down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home.

