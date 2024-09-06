Heather Reckless set to make her TNA debut next week

Sep 6, 2024 - by James Walsh

The lineup for the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

During the post-Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5 in Louisville, Kentucky, the TNA signing of Heather Reckless was announced.

Gia Miller interviewed the new signee backstage and it was announced that she will be going one-on-one against Gisele Shaw on next week’s show.

Also announced was Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone.

Previously announced for the 9/12 episode of TNA iMPACT next week is The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, as well as ABC vs. First Class for the TNA Tag-Team Championships.

