Heather Reckless set to make her TNA debut next week

The lineup for the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

During the post-Emergence 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5 in Louisville, Kentucky, the TNA signing of Heather Reckless was announced.

Gia Miller interviewed the new signee backstage and it was announced that she will be going one-on-one against Gisele Shaw on next week’s show.

Also announced was Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone.

Previously announced for the 9/12 episode of TNA iMPACT next week is The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards, as well as ABC vs. First Class for the TNA Tag-Team Championships.

