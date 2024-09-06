9/6/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Rampage opens with the main event from Collision spilling over as Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Kazuchika Okada and Wheeler Yuta exchange shots, and then Okada delivers a dropkick. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Yuta ducks. The Young Bucks deliver a double-superkick to Yuta, and then Okada delivers a Tombstone and goes for the cover, but it gets broken up. The match breaks down on the outside for a bit, and then PAC gets into the ring and kicks Okada a few times. PAC sends Okada to the outside and dives onto him and Jack Perry. PAC gets Okada back into the ring and tags in. PAC connects with a springboard 450 and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. PAC slams Okada into the corner and kicks him in the face. PAC follows with more kicks to Okada’s head, and then chops him and kicks him in the corner again. PAC chokes Okada with his boot and Danielson tags in. Danielson delivers an uppercut, but Okada comes back with one of his own before they exchange them.

Danielson backs Okada into the corner with more uppercuts, and PAC tags back in. PAC chokes Okada with his boot, and then tags in Castagnoli, who delivers an uppercut. Yuta tags in and delivers a back elbow, and then Danielson tags in and delivers a dropkick. Danielson stomps on the back of Okada’s legs and tags PAC back in. PAC delivers a running uppercut and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out. PAC continues to stomp on Okada as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC has Okada in the Brutalizer, but Perry and The Bucks break it up. Castagnoli tags in, and then the match breaks down. Yuta, Castagnoli, and PAC drop Okada and The Elite with Tombstones and Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out. Matthew Jackson tags in and goes for a cross-body, but Castagnoli rolls through and Yuta tags in. Yuta takes Matthew down and goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out. Perry cuts Castagnoli and Yuta off, and then Danielson chases Perry through the crowd and backstage. Matthew drops Yuta with a superplex, and then the Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger for a two count as PAC breaks it up. Okada takes PAC to the outside and drops him with a DDT, and then the Bucks go for the TK Driver. Castagnoli catches Matthew in the air and swings him around before Yuta delivers a low dropkick for the pin fall.

Winners: PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club

Lexy Nair interviews The Outrunners and Erica Leigh. The Outrunners celebrate their first AEW win, which took place earlier tonight on Collision, but then they are attacked by Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

Matt Menard joins the commentary team for the official Rampage matches.

Match 1 – Singles Match: Queen Aminata vs. Missa Kate

Aminata takes Kate down immediately and then follows with a suplex. Aminata delivers another shot, and then delivers the Brain Drain for the pin fall.

Winner: Queen Aminata

The video package for the feud between Daniel Garcia and MJF airs.

Match 2 – Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. Dustin Rhodes, Hologram, and Sammy Guevara

Uno and Hologram start the match, and Uno kicks him in the midsection. Hologram comes back with an arm-drag, and then dodges Uno repeatedly. Hologram delivers an enzuigiri, but Reynolds tags in and attacks him from behind. Guevara makes the tag, and then he and Hologram double-team Reynolds. Guevara drops Silver with an enzuigiri, and then Guevara, Rhodes, and Hologram pose in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara tags in Rhodes, who drops Uno and Reynolds with a double clothesline. Rhodes delivers an uppercut to Reynolds and follows with a Manhattan Drop. Rhodes drops Reynolds with a bulldog, and then delivers powerslams to all three Dark Order members. Hologram tags in, and then he, Rhodes, and Guevara deliver shots to Dark Order. Dark Order come back with shots of their own, and then Dark Order triple-team Hologram as the Premier Athletes are shown watching the match backstage. Guevara comes back to take Reynolds down, and then Guevara and Hologram deliver superkicks to Silver and Uno. Hologram and Guevara drop Uno and Silver with moonsaults, and then Rhodes drops Reynolds with a destroyer. Guevara delivers a cutter to Reynolds, and then Hologram comes off the top with a splash for the pin fall.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes, Hologram, and Sammy Guevara

Juice Robinson and The Gunns are backstage. Robinson says you need momentum in the AEW trios division, which they have. Austin speaks up and says he’s the only one without a nickname, and then Cage of Agony walk up and Bishop Kaun calls him “ass-boy.” All six guys argue for a bit, and then a trios match is made between them.

Action Andretti and To Flight, the trio of Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, and The Beast Mortos are backstage, but they are interrupted by Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong. All three teams will meet on the All Out Zero Hour, and there will be “big money implications” for the winners.

Match 3 – Friday Night Fashion Fight

MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) vs. The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews)

Mansoor and Matthews start the match, and they exchange waist-locks. Matthew tosses Mansoor into the corner, but Mansoor goes into the ropes. Mansoor comes back with a side-headlock, but Matthews counters and takes him down. Mansoor gets free, but Matthews drops him with another shot. Madden tags in, as does King. Mansoor tags back in and chops King, but King drops him and sends him to the outside with a chop of his own. King cross-bodies Mansoor into the judges at ringside and holds up a “10” sign as Matthews drops Madden with a running knee strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthews takes Mansoor down and goes for the tag, but Madden pulls King to the floor. Mansoor rolls Matthews up for a two count, and then delivers an up kick and an enzuigiri. Mansoor comes off the ropes, but Matthews drops him with a shot. King and Madden tag in and run into each other with shoulder tackles. They exchange forearm shots and kicks, and then Madden picks King up. King gets free and delivers a shot, but Mansoor makes the save with a thrust kick. King drops Mansoor with a clothesline, and then Madden grabs him around the throat and delivers a headbutt. Madden charges, but King throws him into the turnbuckles and follows with a cannonball. King goes for the cover, but Madden kicks out at two. Mansoor pulls Matthews to the floor and King goes after Mansoor, but Mansoor guillotines him over the rope.

Mansoor hits King with a chair and Madden drops him with a chokeslam. Madden goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. MxM go to double-team King, but King shoves them into each other and tags in Matthews. Matthews drops Madden with a meteora, and then delivers a pair of knee strikes to Mansoor. Matthews puts Mansoor up top, but Madden cuts him off and MxM double-team Matthews for a bit. Matthews comes back and crotches Mansoor on the top, and then low-bridges Madden to the outside. King sends Madden into the barricade, and then Matthews drops Mansoor with a superplex. King delivers Dante’s Inferno to Mansoor, and Matthews gets the pin fall.

Winners: The House of Black

Will Ospreay cuts a promo backstage. Ospreay says he is feeling great as he shows off KT tape on his neck. Ospreay says he has walked in PAC’s shoes in the UK independent scene. Ospreay says people told him he was good, but he wasn’t PAC. Ospreay says he has been chasing PAC for five years and isn’t satisfied with a draw they had a few years back. Ospreay says he has lapped PAC and says he could never forget about him. Ospreay says nobody has forgotten about PAC, but he has been in this position so many times that people have gotten complacent about him. Ospreay tells PAC he has 24 hours to change that.

Menard, McGuinness, and Schiavone run down the card for All Out as the show comes to a close.

Card for All Out:

-AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

-AEW Continental Championship – Four-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

-CMLL World Women’s Championship – Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Daniel Garcia vs. MJF

Zero Hour – Three-Way Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight vs. Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, and The Beast Mortos vs. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong

