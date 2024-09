The trailer for the Vince McMahon documentary:

Mr. McMahon, chronicling the rise and fall of WWE's controversial founder, premieres September 25.

With interviews from Vince McMahon prior to his resignation and some of the most iconic names in wrestling. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. pic.twitter.com/DFYYRN1a9z

— Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2024