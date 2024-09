Bret Hart is confirmed to be on the season premiere episode of WWE RAW this upcoming Monday in Calgary, Alberta…

When in Hart country… @BretHart joins us for #WWERaw’s massive season premiere, this Monday at 8/7c LIVE from Calgary on @USANetwork.

You definitely won’t want to miss this. https://t.co/3ypa5Gsnpd

— Triple H (@TripleH) September 5, 2024