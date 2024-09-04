Swerve Strickland purchases childhood home

– Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland purchased back his childhood home with the bonus money from his recent AEW contract extension.

"This is yours, all over again" – Prince Nana.

What a full circle moment for Swerve Strickland. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/1xianUY6fT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2024

