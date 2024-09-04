Match announced for Collision, update on Adam Copeland

– Deonna Purazzo vs. Hikaru Shida added to AEW Collision Special Friday Night …

– Adam Copeland is currently recovering from a fractured tibia that he suffered at the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV event. While speaking to SI.com, Copeland provided an update on his leg…

“It feels really good. I got the surgery. I guess it was June 1, by the time I finally got the surgery done. So I guess yesterday was three months. I’ve never broken my leg before, so I didn’t know what that entails or what that entailed. With my Achilles, it was a process. This is not that which is good, because the Achilles, I was working eight hours a day on that thing. It became a full-time job and I got back in six months. But it was a lot of grinding of teeth. This isn’t that more than anything. It’s trying to get the power back and flexibility from bringing your toes to your knee. That’s the last area that doesn’t want to go yet because the plate goes down to the ankle because it was a lower fracture. It was a lower tibia fracture, so the plate butts up against that ankle bone. I think that’ll be what I need to get through in order to be able to get all of that power back.

I don’t know what a timeframe is. I don’t know any of that. I know that now I can walk, get in the ring, and move around a little bit, but I still feel the deficiency. So, I know I still have some work to do to return to where I need to be.”

