Mandy Rose comments on the upcoming Vince McMahon/Netflix documentary

Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, is “excited and a little nervous” about the upcoming Netflix documentary series, “Mr. McMahon,” which focuses on the former longtime WWE Chairman and her former boss, Vince McMahon.

During a recent Forbes interview, she explained why.

“I do plan on watching that,” Sacs said. “Yes, for sure.”

She continued, “I know a few of my friends actually have messaged me it thinking that I know things and all these, you know what I mean? I’m like, oh, I know. I’m excited to see it. But I am excited to see that because, excited and a little nervous, not going to lie. They’re saying that they really are putting everything out there, so it’s going to be interesting and it’s kind of wild. I don’t know, especially with everything the past few years.”

“Mr. McMahon” premieres on Netflix starting on September 25, 2024.

