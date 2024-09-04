Hulk Hogan: “Bret hates everybody”

“Bret hates EVERYBODY!” Hulk Hogan on Bret Hart’s bitterness towards him! pic.twitter.com/spwmgDzcMW — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) September 3, 2024

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on being criticized by Bret Hart over the years…

“Bret hates everybody. If it’s not me, it’s Flair, it’s Vince. ‘I’ll never work for Vince again after what happened to my family’, and then he’s back. It just never ends with him. I love Bret to death, man. I started with Bret. I remember when I was in Atlanta, I was in the business for about three years, and I was like, 330 pounds, almost 340. I just remember Bret used to live across the hall from me when I was working for Channel 17, what was it? Crockett promotion, that I was so big, I’d wrestle three guys at once, so I’d pick all three of them up in a bear hug and just ragdoll them. Bret was one of them, but we were just all getting started so it was all fun, but then we got rolling, and man, he says I destroyed his career. You know, it’s like, okay, all right, whatever.

I just don’t get it, man, because I love him to death. He’s a good guy and he was a great asset to the business. When you talk like that, you attract more hatred and that negativity. It’s not good man. It’s time to switch up and be positive and happy and love people.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

