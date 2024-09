Orange Cassidy scheduled for his inaugural CMLL appearance, Kairi Sane’s busted eye (photo)

– Kairi Sane’s eye was busted up after hitting the announce table face first…

– At CMLL’s 91st anniversary show, Orange Cassidy will make his inaugural appearance, joining forces with Satoshi Kojima and Rocky Romero to take on Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Último Guerrero.

