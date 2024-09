Matches announced for next week’s NXT

A huge card coming together for next week’s NXT…

– Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing Match

– Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans for the Heritage Cup

– Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– Jordynne Grace’s open Challenge for her Knockout’s Championship

– Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

