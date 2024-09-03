Mark Henry says certain people in AEW left a bad impression on him

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry Discusses His 3-Year Run In AEW

Henry spoke about his experience behind the scenes as well as working on AEW’s Community Outreach program.

Henry was a guest on the Huge Pop Podcast alongside Donnie DaSilva and legendary referee Jimmy Korderas. During the podcast, Henry revealed that the differences between Tony Khan and Triple H, and even revealed that he took a pay cut to stay in AEW. Perhaps the most interesting part was that Henry did mentioned that there was some individuals who left a bad impression on him.

Henry said, “I was there for name recognition and visibility, and that’s a horrible place to feel if you’re a creative and there’s people that do a good job that I like, they’re thinking and their thought processes… you have to do what you’re told. If I own a company, you best believe you better do what I ask you to do or you won’t work for me. So I get it.”

Regarding the differences on how programming is approached between two companies, Henry said the following, “…it’s Tony’s company and Tony gets to do whatever he wants to do… You can make all the suggestions in the world. But if he don’t wanna do that, he’s not gonna do that. The same thing with Triple H running WWE. He’s the boss. But the difference is Triple H leans on the fact that he has brilliant minds around him and he’ll go, you know what? I think it would go better this way but we gonna do it your way to see, and when it works…”

Lastly, Henry mentioned there were certain people within AEW who left a bad impression on him, “I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were and you ask the talent…I was working for those high fives from guys and girls coming back and then there’s some bad apples and the bad apples have to be disciplined…”

Source: Huge Pop Podcast

