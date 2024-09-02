WWE Announces 3 Matches For Sept. 9 “Season Premiere” Of Raw

Three matches have been made official for the “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw next Monday night, September 9, 2024.

During the post-Bash In Berlin installment of WWE Raw on the USA Network on September 2, three big matches were made official for next week’s “Season Premiere” episode.

Scheduled for the 9/9 episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on the USA Network are the following matches:

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Unholy Union 3 (WWE Womens’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made (8-Person Street Fight)

* Braun Strowman vs. Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

