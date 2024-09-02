Triple H comments on NXT No Mercy, Giulia
Triple H comments via X:
Wow… #NXTNoMercy delivered on every level. Incredibly impressed by every single Superstar that stepped into the ring tonight.
Congrats to @ShawnMichaels and the entire @WWENXT crew on another blockbuster event.
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 2, 2024
No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy https://t.co/cVUWWsZgOY
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 2, 2024