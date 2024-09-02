Quick WWE Raw Preview
WWE Raw Preview – September 2, 2024
– Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed: Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament
– WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament- Ilja Dragunov vs Dragon Lee vs Dominik Mysterio
– Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match
– Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill celebrate winning the WWE Tag Team Championship
– Gunther next challenger reveal
– Judgment Day live