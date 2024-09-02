Quick WWE Raw Preview

Sep 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Raw Preview – September 2, 2024

– Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed: Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament

– WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament- Ilja Dragunov vs Dragon Lee vs Dominik Mysterio

– Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match

– Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill celebrate winning the WWE Tag Team Championship

– Gunther next challenger reveal

– Judgment Day live

