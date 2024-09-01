TNA Spoiler notes

As expected, some familiar faces to WWE NXT fans turned up at the TNA iMPACT taping on Saturday night, August 31, in Louisville, Kentucky.

WWE NXT Superstars Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace were spotted backstage at the show, in addition to fellow WWE NXT talents Riley Osborne and Blair Davenport.

During the 8/31 TNA taping for the post-TNA Emergence 2024 episode of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on September 5, Petrovic answered the open challenge held by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Grace also came out and appeared on the show.

Also scheduled for the taping for the show airing on September 5 is Steph De Lander confronting Matt Cardona and an appearance by new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz.

