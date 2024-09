Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated Andre Chase & Ridge Holland to become 2 Time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, Ridge Holland attacks Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne.

WHAT. A. MATCH. @WWEFrazer and @Axiom_WWE regain the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles in a classic to kick off #NXTNoMercy! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/DIjP86O04S

— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 1, 2024