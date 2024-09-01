Ricky Starks responds to media reports, Karrion Kross’s suggests a new WWE title
– Ricky Starks via X:
Enough is enough. Usually I don’t even speak on this but it’s tired
I never turned down anything, EVER. Just Stop. https://t.co/nzXd3F7LJT
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 1, 2024
– Karrion Kross via X:
It would be awesome to hold an extreme rules tournament right now in WWE to introduce a new Extreme Wrestling Championship.
No rules. No DQ.
Pinfall, submission or knockout.
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) September 1, 2024