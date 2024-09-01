NXT No Mercy 2024 Coverage

—

The opening video package airs, highlighting tonight’s matches. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary from Denver, Colorado.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Chase University (Andre Chase and Ridge Holland) (c) (w/Duke Hudson, Riley Osborne, and Thea Hail) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Chase and Axiom start the match and exchange side-headlocks. Chase drops Axiom with a quick shot and gets a two count. Chase applies a wrist-lock, but Axiom gets free and Frazer tags in. Frazer delivers a few shots to Chase, but Holland tags in and swings Frazer around. Holland drops Frazer with a double under-hook suplex and goes for the cover, but Frazer kicks out at two. Chase tags back in, but Frazer takes him down. Axiom tags in and delivers a few shots, and the Frazer tags right back in. Frazer takes Chase down, and then knocks Holland to the floor. Frazer connects with a running Shooting Star Press and gets a two count on Chase. Axiom tags in, but Chase comes back. They drop each other with clotheslines, and then Holland and Frazer tag in. Holland delivers a few shots, and then follows with a few overhead suplexes. Holland slams Frazer down and goes for the cover, but Frazer kicks out at two. Axiom tags in and comes off the top, but Holland catches him and slams him down. Holland goes up top and connects with a splash. Holland goes for the cover, but Frazer breaks it up.

Frazer tags in, and he and Axiom double-team Holland. Frazer goes for the cover, but Holland kicks out at two. Holland comes back with a headbutt and Chase tags in. Frazer puts Chase up top and tags Axiom in, but Holland comes in and cuts Frazer off. Chase delivers a shot to Axiom and drops him with a Spanish Fly from the top. Chase delivers a sit-out powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Axiom kicks out at two. Holland tags in, but Axiom delivers elbow strikes to him and Chase. Holland comes back with a chops to Axiom, but Axiom fires back with some of his own. Chase tags in and Axiom drops Holland with a superkick. Axiom dives onto Chase through the ropes, and Frazer tries to dive onto Holland. Holland catches him, and then catches Axiom as well. Holland slams them into the ring apron, and then sends them over the barricade. They come right back and take Holland down, and then double-team Chase in the ring. Axiom connects with a frog splash to Chase, and then drops Holland with a kick to the face. Frazer connects with a 450 splash on Chase and goes for the cover, but Chase kicks out at two.

Frazer comes off the ropes, but Chase catches him. They exchange kicks, and Chase delivers a back fist. Holland tags in, goes up top ,and he and Chase deliver the Doomsday Device for a two count. Holland delivers a Buckle Bomb as Chase tags in and delivers an enzuiguri to Frazer. Holland delivers a powerbomb and Chase goes for the cover, but Axiom breaks it up. Axiom kicks Holland in the head, and then Chase sends Axiom to the outside. Frazer delivers a roundhouse kick to Chase and takes him up top. Chase shoves him away, but Frazer comes right back and Axiom tags in. Frazer suplexes Chase down, and then delivers a brain buster. Axiom goes for the cover, but Chase kicks out at two. Axiom goes for the Golden Ratio, but Chase dodges it and Axiom hits Frazer. Holland tags in and delivers a shot to Axiom. Holland and Chase deliver the powerbomb/backstabber combination and Holland goes for the cover, but Axiom kicks out at two. Chase tags back in, but Frazer comes back and tags Holland down on the outside. Axiom rolls Chase up for a two count, but Chase comes back with a neck-breaker. Chase goes up top, but Axiom delivers an enzuigiri. Frazer tags in and Axiom drops Chase with a Spanish Fly. Frazer connects with a Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new NXT Tag Team Champions: Axiom and Nathan Frazer

-After the match, Holland attacks Osborne and Hudson in the ring, and then attacks Chase as well. Holland slams Hudson into the barricade, and then slams Osborne into the ring steps. Holland gets back into the ring, and then press slams Chase to the floor. Holland clears off the announcers’ table and slams Chase onto it. Medics rush out with a stretcher as Holland looks on.

A video promo for NXT Halloween Havoc airs. It will take place on Sunday, October 27th in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The video package for the feud between Pete Dunne and Trick Williams airs. They will go one-on-one on Tuesday’s NXT.

The video package for the feud between Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz airs.



Singles Match

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

Lee delivers a back elbow, but then they send each other off the ropes for a stalemate. They exchange quick pin attempts for one counts, and then Lee takes Wentz down again. Wentz dodges a few shots, as does Lee, and they stand at another stalemate. Lee delivers a shot and runs the ropes, but Wentz trips him up and delivers another shot. Wentz kicks Lee in the face and connects with a spinning cross-body for a two count. Lee rolls to the floor, but Wentz goes after him. Lee trips Wentz on the apron and slams him into the ring post. Lee kicks Wentz in the chest a few times, but Wentz blocks the last one and connects with rights and lefts. Lee slams Wentz onto the apron and gets him back into the ring for a two count. Lee delivers a few knee strikes, but Wentz comes back with right hands. Lee delivers another knee strike and slams Wentz’s face into the turnbuckles a few times. Lee delivers a dropkick to Wentz’s back and goes for the cover, but Wentz kicks out at two. Lee kicks Wentz in the face a few times, and then applies a modified wrist-lock. Wentz gets free and they exchange shots.

Wentz delivers a jumping knee strike to Lee’s head and follows with a few running elbow strikes. Wentz slams Lee down and follows with a snap German suplex. Wentz delivers a knee strike in the corner and follows with a PK. Lee goes tot he floor, but Wentz delivers another PK and connects with a dive from the middle rope. Wentz gets Lee back into the ring and connects with a senton for a two count. Wentz kicks Lee in the back, but Lee rolls him up for a two count. Lee goes for a meteora, but Wentz rolls through and locks in a Boston Crab. Lee gets free and kicks Wentz away, and then follows with another kick to the face. Wentz delivers a superkick in the corner and charges, but Lee puts him on the apron. Wentz comes back with an enzuigiri, but Lee delivers one of his own and takes Wentz down with a hurricanrana. Lee connects with a splash from the top and goes for the cover, but Wentz kicks out at two. Lee delivers the Cardiac Kick and goes for the cover, but Wentz kicks out at two again. Lee delivers a right hand, but Wentz dodges a kick and sends Lee off the ropes. Lee comes back with a meteora, but rolls to the floor.

Lee pulls Wentz to the outside and takes the top off the announcers’ table. They exchange shots, and then Lee slams Wentz into the ring steps. Wentz comes back with a shot, but Lee kicks him in the head. Wentz lands on the table, but the table collapses. Lee still delivers a double stomp from the top onto Wentz and gets him back into the ring. Leegrabs the TNA X Division title belt, but then grabs a chair. Lee tries to hit Wentz with it, butTrey Miguel appears at ringside to distract Lee and take the chair, and then Wentz drops Lee with a destroyer on the outside. Wentz delivers the UFO Cutter and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Zachary Wentz

-After the match, Miguel gets into the ring and hugs Wentz. Wentz and Miguel celebrate up the ramp as Lee stares them down.

A video promo for WWE Bad Blood airs. It will take place on Saturday, October 5th in Atlanta, Georgia.

A videp package for Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx airs, followed by a video package for Oba Femi.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are shown on Instagram watching the event, and they say that new Tag Team Champions means new number one contenders.

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams meet up backstage to reiterate that if Hendry wins the NXT Championship tonight, Williams gets the first shot at him.

The video package for the feud between Kelani Jordan and Wendy Choo airs.



NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

Choo delivers a quick shot, but Jordan slams her down. Jordan delivers a dropkick, and then gets a roll-up for a one count. Choo comes back with a wrist-lock, and then stomps on Jordan’s hand. Choo applies a wrist-lock again, and then takes Jordan down and gets a pair of one counts. Choo continues to control Jordan’s wrists, but Jordan gets free and takes Choo down with a hurricanrana. Jordan takes Choo to the outside and drops her with a dive over the top rope. Jordan gets Choo back into the ring and goes to the ropes, but Choo rolls away. Jordan charges, but Choo sends her into the corner. Jordan rolls through for a two count, and then follows with a dropkick. Jordan sends Choo down with another shot and connects with a springboard splash for a two count. Jordan goes up top, but Choo cuts her off and climbs. Jordan delivers right hands, but Choo continues to climb and clotheslines Jordan over the top rope. Jordan hangs in the corner, and Choo delivers a dropkick on the apron. Choo delivers an elbow strike on the outside, and then slams her face into the apron a few times before getting her back into the ring.

Choo keeps Jordan grounded and wrenches her neck between her feet. Choo takes Jordan to the corner and delivers a shot, and then gets a two count. Choo sends Jordan face first into the turnbuckle, and then delivers a low flatliner. Choo gets a two count, and then stomps on Jordan’s back. Choo sends Jordan to the corner and connects with a splash. Choo sends Jordan across, but Jordan comes back with a back elbow and gets a roll-up for a two count. Choo slams Jordan down and kicks her in the face. Choo delivers another shot and goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out. Choo hangs Jordan upside down in the corner and charges, but Jordan kicks her in the head, and then they drop each other with clotheslines. Jordan delivers a few clotheslines, but Choo takes her down again. Jordan kicks Choo in the face and drops her with a back elbow. Jordan kicks Choo in the face and picks her up, but Choo fights free. Jordan comes back with a DDT from the ropes, and then slams her with a leaping DDT for a two count. Jordan delivers a dropkick, but Choo sits up. Jordan delivers a low cross-body, but Choo sits right up again.

Jordan stomps on Choo a few times and goes up top. Jordan connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Choo kicks out at two. Choo takes Jordan to the outside and drops her with a suplex on the floor. Choo gets Jordan back into the ring, but Jordan gets her in the corner. Jordan mounts, but Choo counters with a powerbomb. Choo delivers another shot and goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out at two. Choo picks Jordan up, but Jordan gets to the apron and guillotines Choo over the top rope. Jordan goes up top, but Choo cuts her off with a shot and climbs. Choo goes for a suplex, but Jordan sends her back down. Choo comes right back, but Jordan sends her down again. Choo locks in Sleepy Time, but Jordan holds on and breaks the hold. Jordan drops Choo with a shot and follows with elbow strikes. Jordan slams Choo with a flatliner and goes up top. Jordan connects with a 450 splash, and then hits One of a Kind for the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Women’s North American Champion: Kelani Jordan

-After the match, Tatum Paxley gets in the ring behind Choo, chokes her out, and puts her doll on her pillow.

A video promo for Smackdown’s move to the USA Network airs. It will make the switch on Friday, September 13th.

A video package for Jaida Parker airs.

A post on X from Wolfgang is shown, calling out Axiom and Nathan Frazer for a NXT Tag Team Championship Match, and then a replay of Ridge Holland’s attack from earlier tonight is shown. Footage of Chase being loaded into an ambulance and taken from his arena also airs. Holland is backstage, and he is asked why he did what he did, but he just walks away.

—



NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo (w/Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino)

They lock up and Femi applies a side-headlock. Femi sends D’Angelo off the ropes, and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. D’Angelo comes back and takes Femi down, and then they brawl to the floor. Femi slams D’Angelo into the apron and gets him back into the ring. Femi applies another side-headlock, but D’Angelo gets free and takes him down a few times. D’Angelo clotheslines Femi to the outside, but Femi comes right back in. D’Angelo goes for a German suplex, but Femi takes him down and then slams him into the corner. Femi delivers a few shots, but D’Angelo comes back with a waist-lock. Femi sends him off the ropes, but D’Angelo rolls his ankle by stepping on Femi’s foot. The match continues and Femi stomps on D’Angelo a few times before suplexing him for a two count. D’Angelo comes back and sends Femi to the corner, and then drives his shoulder into him a few times. Femi comes back with some clubbing shots, but D’Angelo takes him down. Femi comes back with a suplex and follows with a back elbow in the corner. Femi goes for the cover, but D’Angelo kicks out at two.

Femi sends D’Angelo off the ropes and delivers a shot to the back of his head. Femi does it a second time and follows with a scoop slam. Femi stands on D’Angelo’s face, but misses with a stomp. D’Angelo dodges a splash in the corner and rolls Femi up for a two count. Femi comes back with a shoulder-breaker and goes for the cover, but D’Angelo kicks out at two. D’Angelo comes back with a back body drop and delivers a few shots, but Femi clubs his ears. D’Angelo kicks Femi in the face and comes off the ropes, but Femi catches him. Femi puts D’Angelo on the apron, but D’Angelo dodges a shot and brings him out as well. They exchange shots and D’Angelo drops Femi with a DDT. D’Angelo gets Femi back into the ring, but Femi delivers a back elbow. D’Angelo comes back with an overhead belly-to-belly throw and delivers a few shots. D’Angelo drops Femi with shots and delivers another belly-to-belly. D’Angelo slams Femi down and goes for the cover, but Femi kicks out. D’Angelo picks Femi up, but Femi counters and goes for a chokeslam. D’Angelo gets free and they exchange shots again.

D’Angelo drops Femi with a power slam and puts him on his shoulders. D’Angelo drops Femi down and goes for the cover, but Femi kicks out at two. Femi goes to the outside and D’Angelo goes after him, but Femi pulls him out. Femi shoves Crusifino away and gets a crowbar. Femi throws Lorenzo over the barricade, and then charges at D’Angelo, but D’Angelo slams him into the ring steps. D’Angelo gets Femi back into the ring and drops him with a Spear for a two count. D’Angelo picks Femi up, but Femi powers out and throws D’Angelo down. Femi goes for a powerbomb, but D’Angelo gets free and clotheslines Femi to the floor. Femi comes back with a shot and gets D’Angelo back into the ring. Femi delivers the pop-up powerbomb and goes for the cover, but D’Angelo kicks out at two. Femi delivers a few shots and goes for the powetbomb again, but D’Angelo lands on his feet and drops Femi with a shot. They both get to their feet, and Femi delivers a back elbow in the corner. Femi delivers a back elbow in the corner, and then drops D’Angelo with two powerbombs for the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

A video package for WrestleMania 41 airs. It will take place in Las Vegas on Apri 19 and 20, 2025.

A video package showing some of Michael Cole’s recent reactions at the announcer table airs, followed by a video package for Bron Breakker.

Ethan Page is backstage, and Trick Williams walks up. Williams tries to say he will call the match right down the middle, but Page mocks him and says that’s a bigger joke than Williams’ title reign. Williams says they will go by his rules tonight, and Page says he has something that Williams wants. Page says Williams is going to make sure Hendry wins, and then Williams says he can beat Page for the title. Williams says Page will abide by his rules, and if he doesn’t Williams will whoop that trick.

Zachary Wentz says he won his match earlier, but he’s lost a brother. Trey Miguel says one thing they do is move forward, and challenges Axiom and Nathan Frazer to an NXT Tag Team Championship Match.

The video package for feud between Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez airs.



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

Perez applies a waist-lock and then turns it into a side-headlock. Parker gets free, but Perez goes back to the waist-lock. Parker takes her down, but Perez applies a hammer-lock. Perez drops Parker with a side-headlock take down, but Parker turns it into a head scissors hold. Perez gets free, but Parker trips her up and gets a quick one count. Parker throws Perez across the ring, but Perez slaps her across the face. Parker slams Perez down by her hair, and then drops her with a few shoulder tackles. Perez runs the ropes, but Parker catches her and puts her in the corner. Parker slaps Perez in the midsection, but Perez comes back and runs the ropes. Parker delivers a shot, and then drops Perez with a suplex. Perez goes to the apron and Parker goes after her, but Perez drives her shoulder into Parker’s midsection and sends her to the floor. Perez goes for a dive, but Parker catches her and walks up the steps with her on her shoulders. Perez gets free and slams Parker into the steps, and then stretches her arms back against the steps. Perez stomps Parker into the steps and gets her back into the ring.

Perez stomps on Parker a few times and stands on her injured ribs. Perez delivers another stomp and goes for the cover, but Parker kicks out at two. Perez walks over Parker’s midsection, but Parker kicks her away. Perez comes right back, but Parker delivers a few right hands and gets a roll-up for a two count. Perez dropkicks Parker to the apron, but Parker drives her shoulder into Perez’s midsection. Perez comes back with a shot, and then slams Parker into the ring post. Perez wraps Parker around the ring post, and then applies an abdominal stretch in the ring. Perez delivers a few more shots and puts Parker in the corner. Perez leaps down onto Parker’s midsection and goes for a running kick, but Parker blocks it and delivers a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Parker delivers a few shots, and then drops Perez with a few clotheslines. Parker follows with a scoop slam, but Perez kicks her in the midsection. Parker delivers a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Perez kicks out at two. Parker delivers shots to Perez in the corner and goes up top. Parker delivers a Tear Drop from the top rope and goes for the cover, but Perez kicks out at two.

Perez goes for a leg-sweep, but Parker counters and slams Perez down. Parker runs the ropes, but Perez counters with a roll-up for a two count. Perez applies a cross-face submission, and then delivers elbow strikes to Parker’s midsection. Parker gets to her feet and slams Perez with a Samoan Drop. Parker goes to the ropes for a splash, but Perez dodges it and gets a roll-up for a two count. Perez delivers a kick and goes for Pop Rocks, but Parker blocks it and sends Perez to the outside. Parker follows and charges, but Perez moves and Parker crashes through the barricade. Perez delivers Pop Rocks on the outside, but they both beat the count back into the ring. Perez delivers Pop Rocks again and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Women’s Champion: Roxanne Perez

-After the match, Perez celebrates in the ring, but the lights go out. A spotlight shines on the entranceway, and Giulia walks to the ring. Giulia gets into the ring and stares Perez down. Perez raises the title in the air and they get face-to-face.

A video package for the Speed Tournament featuring the women’s Superstars airs. The tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s Speed Champion begins this Wednesday on X.

—

A video package for Je’Von Evans airs, followed by a video package for Izzi Dame, and finally a video package for Giovanni Vinci.

