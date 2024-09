Card for tonight’s NXT No Mercy

The card for NXT No Mercy

– Wendy Choo vs Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs Chase U for the NXT Tag Team Championships

– Tony D’Angelo vs Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship

– Jaida Parker vs Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

– Joe Hendry vs Ethan Page w/ Trick Willians as the guest referee for the NXT Championship

