Victoria signs a WWE legends contract

Aug 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria announced that she has signed a nostalgia deal …

“Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that WWE reached out to me about this! It’s a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again.

This doesn’t mean I will be hopping back into the ring (but never say never!). It does mean I will be included in future things such as video games and maybe some new official merchandise! Big thank you to WWE and all my fans and supporters, I hope you are excited about this as I am right now.”

