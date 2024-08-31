Update on the Raw card for Monday

Aug 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Newly announced for Monday’s WWE Raw after Bash in Berlin today:

– Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match

– Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill celebrate winning the WWE Tag Team Championship

Previously announced:

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed – Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Tournament

– Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

