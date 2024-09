Match announced for Raw in two weeks, WWE Bad Blood note

– WWE’s ‘BAD BLOOD’ 2024 PPV on October 5th will have an earlier start time of 6PM EST / 11PM UK.

This is due to UFC 307 taking place the same night with a start time of 10PM Eastern and thus is a move to make sure both shows aren’t running opposite each other.

(via PWlnsider)

– Set for the Season Premiere of Raw in 2 Weeks…

