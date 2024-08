Congrats to former ROH star Mandy Leon on the birth of her child.

✨And just like that… you’re my world.✨✨ https://t.co/QNcYD9UqDj — Mandy León (@MandyLeonxo) August 31, 2024

On November 14, 2023, Mandy Leon married former ROH wrestler Delirious.

On July 18, 2024, it was announced that the couple was expecting a baby.

