Jim Ross on filming a new episode of the Dark Side of the Ring

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed that he recorded an interview for “Dark Side of the Ring” and an episode on Mick Foley. He said:

“I did an interview the other day on Mick Foley’s ‘Dark Side’ piece. They really liked it.”

“Evan (Husney) and those guys really liked it, they told me. It’s very honest. That will be coming up whenever it’s released. I don’t know.”

“They told me it’s a key part of their feature. One of my favorite topics. Mick Foley. How can you not love him?”

“Dark Side of the Ring” season six is currently in production, but no premiere date has been announced at the time of this writing.

