– Multiple sources reporting that people within WWE and AEW expect Daniel Garcia to remain with AEW.

– Bryan Alvarez on today’s B&V revealed that MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring is legit gone and had to be covered in kayfabe by Daniel Garcia on Dynamite:

“It just vanished, but, it was probably was stolen. It’s London after all. That’s legitimate though, it’s gone.”

