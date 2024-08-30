8/30/24 WWE Speed Result

Aug 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Andrade defeated Pete Dunne to retain the WWE Speed Championship.

Next week, the women’s tournament begins with Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky.

