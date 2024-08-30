8/30/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Champaign, Illinois.

—

Match 1 – Three-Way Tag Team Match

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Kassidy and Taven start the match. Taven applies a wrist-lock, but Kassidy goes behind for a waist-lock. Taven counters out, takes Kassidy down, and applies a side-headlock. Kassidy gets free and sends Taven to the corner, but Taven comes back with a dropkick. Kassidy comes back with right hands and a hurricanrana, and then takes Taven down with an arm-drag. Quen tags in and works over Taven’s arm. Kassidy tags back in and Private Party double-team Taven with a flapjack. They knock Jarrett and Lethal down, but Bennett tags in. They double-team Bennett, and then Quen dives onto Bennett and Taven on the outside. Taven gets back into the ring as Private Party gloat, and Bennett takes Quen down on the outside. Taven takes Kassidy down from behind, and then Bennett tags in and delivers a few shots. Taven tags back in, but Lethal makes a blind tag on Kassidy.

Lethal delivers a few shots to Taven, and then takes him down with a hip-toss. Lethal follows with a low dropkick, and then takes down Taven, Bennett, Quen, and Kassidy. Taven comes back and tosses Lethal in the air to allow Bennett to deliver an uppercut as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taven and Bennett double-team Lethal, but Lethal comes back with a jaw-breaker to Taven and a dropkick to Bennett. Jarrett tags in and delivers shots to Taven and Bennett. Jarrett dodges a splash from Taven in the corner, and then delivers right hands. Quen comes in, but Jarrett drops him with a back body drop. Jarrett sends Kassidy into the ropes and jumps down onto him. Taven comes back and gets a two count on Jarrett, but then Lethal takes Taven and Bennett down. Taven comes back with a kick to Lethal, but then Private Party drop Taven with the Silly String. Quen connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Bennett breaks it up. Bennett delivers a shot to Quen, and Jarrett tags back in. Bennett slams Quen down, and then Kassidy drops Bennett. Lethal takes Kassidy down, Taven knees Lethal in the face, and Jarrett goes for the Stroke on Taven.

Taven counters with an eye poke and comes off the ropes, but Jarrett dodges him and applies the Figure Four. Lethal also puts a Figure Four on Bennett, and then Taven and Bennett tap out.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

—

A video package for Konosuke Takeshita airs.

—

A video package airs for The Beast Mortos.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Mina Shirakawa vs. Missa Kate

They lock up, and then exchange waist-locks. Shirakawa delivers a kick to the midsection, and then dodges a clothesline from Kate. Shirakawa trips Kate up, and then takes her down again with a side-Russian leg-sweep for a two count. Shirakawa works over Kate’s knees and connects with an enzuigiri. Shirakawa goes up top and connects with a frog splash for a two count. Shirakawa picks Kate up, but Kate counters and kicks her in the midsection. Kate goes for the cover, but Shirakawa kicks out at two. Kate goes for a dragon suplex, but Shirakawa rolls through and gets a two count. Shirakawa connects with a rolling elbow, a back fist, and a roundhouse kick. Shirakawa slams Kate with the Mina Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

—

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway cut a promo. Hathaway says Willow Nightingale’s support system sucks, because they pushed her to pick a Street Fight for All Out. Stokely calls a backstage assistant over and asks if there is a problem. They guy says no, but Hathaway says they have a Willow fan here. Hathaway tells the guy he will find out sooner rather than later, and then Statlander lays him out with a shot from a chain. Statlander says the friendship with Nightingale will die on September 7th.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh)

Gibson starts the match with Magnum, and they lock up. Magnum applies a side-headlock, but Gibson counters out and tags in Drake. GYV double-team Magnum for a bit, and then Drake takes him down and works over his arm. Drake applies a wrist-lock, but Magnum comes back and slams him down. Floyd tags in, and the Outrunners slam Drake down. Gibson makes the tag, and then GYV drop Magnum with a double-clothesline. Floyd tags in, but Gibson keeps the advantage and kicks him in the chest. Floyd comes back with a kick to the face as Magnum tags in. The Outrunners deliver a double elbow drop and Magnum goes for the cover, but Gibson kicks out. Gibson delivers a shot to Floyd, and then Drake tags in. GYV double-team Magnum, and then Drake knocks Floyd to the floor and goes back to Magnum as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Magnum fights back against Drake, but Gibson makes the tag and saves Drake from a suplex. GYV double-team Magnum in the corner and Gibson applies a sleeper hold. Drake tags back, takes Magnum down, and then applies a side-headlock. Magnum gets to his feet and drops Drake with a side suplex. Gibson tags in, but Magnum makes it to Floyd. Floyd delivers shots to Gibson and Drake, and then drops them with scoop slams. Drake comes back with a kick to the head, but Floyd drops GYV with a double flying lariat. Magnum tags in and goes up top, but Drake shoves him down. Gibson throat chops Floyd and tags in Drake. Gibson puts Magnum on his shoulders, and then Drake comes off the top for the Doomsday Device. GYV deliver Grit Your Teeth and Drake gets the pin fall.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

—

A video package for Komander airs.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Nyla Rose vs. Aminah Belmont

Belmont goes behind for a waist-lock, and then delivers a forearm shot to Rose’s head. Belmont runs the ropes and delivers a headbutt, but Rose immediately follows with a clothesline. Rose slams Belmont in the corner and delivers body shots. Rose stomps Belmont down, and then throws her across the ring. Rose splashes Belmont in the corner, and then drops Belmont with a lariat. Rose delivers a chokeslam, and then follows with the Beast Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

—

A video package for Lio Rush airs.

—

Match 5 – Four-Way Match

Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos

Takeshita pairs off with Rush, as Mortos goes after Komander. Takeshita chops Rush, and then Mortos slaps Komander in the face. Takeshita and Mortos continue to deliver shots, but Rush and Komander slam them into each other and dropkick them to the floor. Rush and Komander dive, but Takeshita and Mortos catch them and ram them into each other on the outside. Takeshita and Mortos throw Komander and Rush back into the ring, and then they exchange shots on the outside. They deliver clotheslines, and then Komander and Rush dive to the outside to take them down. Komander and Rush get back into the ring, and then Rush delivers a quick shot. Rush gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Komander gets one of his own. Rush connects with a few quick kicks, but Mortos and Takeshita come back in and double-team him in the corner.

Rush gets free of them and takes Mortos down, but Takeshita drops him with a kick to the face. Komander delivers a dropkick to Takeshita and goes up top. Komander takes Rush and Takeshita down with a springboard corkscrew to the outside. Mortos runs the ropes and drops Komander with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rush delivers shots to Takeshita. Takeshita comes back and goes for a powerbomb, but Rush gets free and delivers a few shots. Rush delivers a stunner, but Komander comes back in and slams Rush down. Mortos delivers a lung blower to Komander, and then Takeshita takes Mortos down. Komander and Mortos get to their feet and Komander sends him into the corner. Komander sends Mortos to the apron and delivers a shot. Komander kicks Mortos in the head and puts him up top. Takeshita climbs as well and suplexes Komander as Komander delivers a Spanish Fly to Mortos. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Komander delivers shots to Rush and Takeshita and goes for a reverse-rana on Takeshita, but Takeshita holds on. Komander and Takeshita dodge Mortos off the top, and Komander rolls Takeshita up for a two count.

Komander sweeps Takeshita’s legs, and then Komander takes Mortos down with a swan-dive poison-rana from the top for a two count. Komander comes off the ropes, but Mortos moves. Rush sends Mortos into the barricade with a pair of dives, and then goes up top. Rush goes for a frog splash, but Komander dodges it and Mortos takes Rush down with a Spear. Mortos delivers a pair of back-breakers to Komander, and then Takeshita delivers a knee strike to Mortos. Komander rolls Takeshita up for a two count, but Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita delivers a dead-lift Falcon Arrow to Komander and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

