WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Frankfurt, Germany / Thu Aug 29, 2024
The Complete Results from Festhalle:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser / Sheamus
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ
Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae
WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The A-Town Down Under: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles
