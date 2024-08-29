WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Frankfurt, Germany / Thu Aug 29, 2024

The Complete Results from Festhalle:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser / Sheamus

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ

Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The A-Town Down Under: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

