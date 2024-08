"I AM GOING TO FIGHT FOR THIS CHAMPIONSHIP AS MUCH AS I POSSIBLY CAN!" Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/kzh0vmnAFQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024

Bryan Danielson says he will retire but not yet, he will keep going until he loses the title.

Danielson will defend the AEW World Title at ALL OUT against TNT Champion Jack Perry.

