Per TMZ…

Former WWE Star Nikki Bella’s husband, Artem Chingvintsev, has been arrested for domestic violence.

“Artem was booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence charge … according to online jail records.”

Nikki and Chingvintsev live in Napa Valley and celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this week. The two got married in 2022 after meeting on Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

