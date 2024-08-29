Netflix’s McMahon documentary series to debut in September

The Vince McMahon docuseries is set to release on Netflix on September 25th.

Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,… pic.twitter.com/ga7ABYs0Dn — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

The synopsis reads:

“‘Mr. McMahon’ chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (‘Tiger King’) and executive producer Bill Simmons (’30 for 30′) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.”

