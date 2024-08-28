Updated NXT No Mercy Card

Aug 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE NXT No Mercy Official Match Card 2024:

1. Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

2. Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

3. Oba Femi vs. Tony D’ Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

4. Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

5. Chase U vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships

6. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship (Trick Williams is the Special Guest Referee)

