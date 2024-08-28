Updated NXT No Mercy Card
WWE NXT No Mercy Official Match Card 2024:
1. Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz
2. Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
3. Oba Femi vs. Tony D’ Angelo for the NXT North American Championship
4. Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship
5. Chase U vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships
6. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship (Trick Williams is the Special Guest Referee)
This is beyond personal.@WesLee_WWE and @ZacharyWentz will go to war SUNDAY at #NXTNoMercy in Denver!
️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/KX88fiYUNr pic.twitter.com/l88zXkApPh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 28, 2024