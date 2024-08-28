8/28/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Champaign, Illinois.

—

Footage of Bryan Danielson defeating Swerve Strickland at All In to became the new AEW World Champion airs, and then we see that Danielson will address his professional wrestling future later tonight.

—

New music for Jon Moxley hits, and he makes his way to the ring, where Schiavone meets him. Schiavone says it’s been a while since we’ve seen Moxley and asks him how he’s been. Moxley says he has been thinking about a lot of things that need to get done, and then says he came here tonight looking for a man who is not here. Moxley says this man is both nothing and everything like him, and then says it is about time that he and Darby Allin have a talk. Moxley says he won’t be hard to find and goes to leave, but then comes back and says it is going to take some time for everyone to wraps their heads around it. Moxley says it’s going to start right now, and then points at Schiavone and says AEW is not his company anymore.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Conglomeration and Hook. Mark Briscoe says they have a lot going on tonight and says he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Orange Cassidy weren’t successful at All In, but Hook, Tomohiro Ishii, and Willow Nightingale were, and then asks Nightingale what stipulation she is picking for her match against Kris Statlander at All Out. Nightingale says she is the queen of street fights in AEW, so her match with Statlander will be a Chicago Street Fight. Briscoe says the word of the day is “infatigueability” and says it is the inability to get fatigued before they all walk away.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii

They run into each other and exchange elbow strikes. Page gains a quick advantage, but Ishii comes right back and they exchange more elbow strikes. Ishii drops Page with a shoulder tackle, but Page comes right back and they exchange chops this time. Page backs Ishii into the corner, and then slams him into the opposite corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page has Ishii on the apron and pulls him down over the top rope. Page drops Ishii with a clothesline and joins him in the apron. Page delivers a shot to Ishii and plants him with a lawn dart DDT. Page gets Ishii back into the ring and drops him with a clothesline from the top for a two count. Page applies a modified Indian death lock and kicks Ishii in the back of the head, but Ishii makes it to the ropes. Page delivers elbow strikes, but Ishii fires up and drops Page with a shot. Page comes back with more elbow shots, but Ishii takes him down and gets a two count. Ishii gets Page up top, but Page delivers a headbutt. Ishii comes back with a headbutt of his own, and then drops Page with a superplex for a two count. Ishii goes for a sliding elbow, but Page dodges and delivers a kick to the face.

Ishii comes back with a German suplex, but Page gets up and they exchange short clotheslines and elbow strikes to drop each other back down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ishii and Page run the ropes and deliver clotheslines. Page goes for Deadeye, but Ishii gets out and goes for a brain buster. Page counters with a knee strike, but Ishii comes right back for a German suplex. Page lands on his feet and delivers a German of his own. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Ishii counters and spikes Page down with a leaping Deadeye. Ishii delivers a running lariat and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Ishii picks Page up, but Page delivers a kick to the face. They exchange clotheslines, and then Ishii delivers a headbutt and a clothesline to drop Page down. Page comes back with a discus lariat, and then they exchange short clotheslines again. Page gains the advantage with a big clothesline, and then delivers Deadeye. Page follows with the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Swerve Strickland’s music hits and he comes to the ring with Prince Nana. Strickland and Page get face-to-face, and then Strickland says he should stomp Page to a bloody mess right now for getting involved in his match on Sunday. Strickland says he feels sorry for Page because Page has become a petulant little child, and then says he will always be referred to as a World Champion. Strickland says this will always be his house, and Page says comes back and says Strickland isn’t a champion of any kind.

Page calls Strickland a piece of shit that broke into his home, and he could never beat him on his own. Page says Strickland has used Nana and Brian Cage before, and then couldn’t get it done alone after 30 minutes. Page says he wants them out, and then Strickland says they can lock them out and lock themselves in. Strickland challenges Page to a Steel Cage Match at All Out, and then says it pissed him off when Page gave up in the three-way against Samoa Joe just to keep the title away from him. Strickland says he drove to Page’s house and saw him with his family and realized that’s the man Page was supposed to be. Strickland says he turned his attention to the AEW World Championship after that, and he will become the champion again.

Strickland says Page is too focused on him to win anything, and says he challenged him to remind the world what “cowboy shit” was all about. Strickland says instead of burning his world down, Page’s world is burning. Strickland asks Page what kind of man is he going to show his kids to be at All Out. Page drops his microphone and leaves the ring.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron (w/Saraya) vs. Jamie Hayter

Cameron attacks Hayter from behind and throws her into the corner. Cameron drives her shoulder into Hayter a few times, and then chokes her with her boot. Hayter comes back and stomps Cameron down, and then whips her into the opposite corner. Cameron comes back with a kick, but Hayter takes her down and delivers a few shots. Cameron comes back with a jaw-breaker and runs the ropes, but Hayter stomps her with a shot. Hayter picks Cameron up, but Cameron sends her to the corner and goes for a bulldog, but Hayter throes her off and kicks her in the face. Cameron goes to the outside, but Hayter gets her right back into the ring and stares down Saraya. Cameron comes back with a throat punch and goes for Soul Food, but Hayter drops her down and follows with a pair of Hatebreakers. Hayter delivers the Hayterade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Saraya hides behind Cameron, and then throws her toward Hayter before escaping through the crowd.

—

Renee is with Roderick Strong and The Learning Tree backstage. Big Bill says the opinions of the fans are like the leaves on the Learning Tree: they are always changing and things are about to get colorful. Chris Jericho says the match at Wembley was hard-fought and Hook came out on top, but only because of the lessons he taught him. Strong yells Jericho’s name, and then says it is an honor for him to be part of the Jericho Vortex, even for one night only. Strong says he needs help getting Kyle O’Reilly away from Orange Cassidy, and then says he knows that Jericho knows that Cassidy is a bad man. Jericho says he does know, and then says Cassidy still owes him $7,000 for ruining his jacket years ago. Jericho says Hook and the Conglomeration will all pay the price tonight. They all walk away, and then Bryan Keith yells “Pay the price!” before walking away himself.

—

Footage of Will Ospreay defeating MJF to become the new AEW International Champion, after a distraction from the returning Daniel Garcia, at All Out airs.

MJF’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. MJF says he is in a tremendous amount of pain and if the crowd doesn’t quiet down he will hop the barricade and beat every one of them up. MJF says he has lost his ring and his championship, and he now has two herniated discs in his back. MJF says no one had his back when he was defending this country, and then he denounces his American citizenship. MJF says the only place that matters is Plainview, Long Island, New York, and then denounces all of the fans as well.

MJF says after everything he has done for them, the company, and the sport, he is tired of allowing them to live in the lie. MJF says AEW would be a circus without him, and then turns his attention to Ospreay. MJF says everyone knows he had Ospreay beat, but then Ospreay cheated like a gutless, little worm. MJF says Ospreay will be close to winning the World title one day, but he will cut his knees out from under him. MJF then yells at Garcia, who attacks him from behind.

Garcia beats MJF down and applies a front guillotine to choke MJF out. Garcia goes for a piledriver, but then drops him down and drags him to the corner. Garcia puts MJF up top and goes for an avalanche Tombstone, but security rushes out to stop him. MJF attacks Garcia from behind and chokes him with his boot in the corner. Garcia turns it around and stomps MJF down. Garcia chokes MJF with his boot and puts him up top again. Garcia goes for the piledriver, but Christopher Daniels and more security rush the ring to stop him. MJF escapes as Garcia is held back. MJF tries to get back into the ring, but other security hold him back as well.

Garcia grabs a microphone and says MJF thought it was going to be easy to get rid of him. Garcia says he pawned MJF’s ring to get a round-trip ticket to London to cost him the title, and then says he wants to ruin MJF’s life. Garcia says he has talked to Tony Khan, and he and MJF will have a match at All Out. Garcia says he wants to break MJF’s neck, and then throws the microphone and hits him in the head with it. Security have to hold MJF back and get him backstage as Garcia poses on the ropes before escaping his security and running backstage.

—

A video package for AEW’s newest signing, Ricochet, airs.

—

Match 3 – All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Hook and The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy) vs. Roderick Strong and The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith)

Hook and Jericho start the match, but Jericho tags out to Keith. Hook takes Keith down a few times and sends him to the corner with an overhead suplex. Cassidy tags in, and he and Hook double-suplex Keith. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out. Cassidy slams Keith into the corner, and then tags O’Reilly in. O’Reilly and Cassidy double-team Keith and O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out. O’Reilly drops Keith with a few shots, and then Briscoe tags in. Briscoe kicks Keith in the face and follows with a vertical suplex. Briscoe kicks Keith again, but Bill tags in. Briscoe delivers shots in the corner, but Bill delivers a knee strike and follows with chops in the corner. Jericho delivers a shot to Briscoe in the corner, and Bill follows with another chop. Briscoe fights out of the corner, and then all eight men get into the ring and brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho is in control of Cassidy. Jericho chokes him against the ropes, but Cassidy comes back with rights and lefts. Jericho applies a Full Nelson, but Cassidy gets his hands in his pockets to break the hold. Cassidy dodges an elbow drop from Bill and kicks Strong away, and then Keith tags in. Briscoe tags in, as well, and delivers shots to Keith and Jericho. Briscoe slams their heads together, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Keith. Jericho chops Briscoe, and then Briscoe kicks Bill in the face. Briscoe sends Jericho to the outside, and then Strong drops Briscoe with a back-breaker. Keith delivers right hands to Briscoe, and then Strong tags in and chops Briscoe in the corner. Strong slams Briscoe into his corner and tags Keith back in. Keith chokes Briscoe with his boot, and then follows with kicks to Briscoe’s chest against the ropes. Keith takes Briscoe down and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out.

O’Reilly is able to make a blind tag, and delivers shots to Bill, Jericho, and Strong. O’Reilly takes Keith down, but Strong comes into the ring. O’Reilly delivers shots to Strong, but Bill tags in and takes O’Reilly down. Bill drops an elbow, and then knocks Hook to the floor. Bill splashes Briscoe in the corner, and then slams Cassidy with a spinning slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bill chokes O’Reilly over the middle rope and then sends him to the corner. Bill charges, but O’Reilly counters with a low dropkick. Strong tags in, and then Bill gets sent to the outside. Hook tags in and delivers shots to Strong and Jericho. Hook suplexes Strong and goes for a T-bone on Bill, but Strong kicks him in the back. Hook comes back with shots to Strong, and then drops Bill with a T-bone. Hook drops Strong with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Keith breaks it up. Keith delivers shots to O’Reilly and Cassidy, and then Briscoe sends Keith to the outside. Briscoe runs the ropes, but Jericho drops him with a clothesline. Jericho runs the ropes, and then waves to the crowd. Hook delivers a right hand to Jericho, and then drops him with a T-bone. Strong delivers a Lung Blower to Hook, and then O’Reilly kicks Strong in the face.

Cassidy sets a chair up and dives onto Keith, and then Briscoe dives off the chair to take Bill down. Strong rolls Hook up for a two count, and then delivers forearms and back elbows. Strong goes for End of Heartache, but Hook lands on his feet and locks in Redrum. Strong’s foot gets on the rope, but the referee doesn’t see it and Strong taps out.

Winners: Hook and The Conglomeration

-After the match, a brawl ensues on the outside, and then Matt Taven and Mike Bennett attack Hook from behind. The Undisputed Kingdom triple-team Hook in the ring as everyone else brawls on the outside. Security rushes out to separate them, and then Bennett and Taven put Strong on their shoulders as he raises the FTW Championship belt in the air.

—

The AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, is backstage, and she is holding a celebration for her win at All In. Private Party walk in and say you can’t have a celebration in AEW without them. They bring up Mone’s upcoming defense of the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Momo Watanabe at Capital Collision, and then Isiah Kassidy hits on Mone for a bit before Kamille gets in between them. Kazuchika Okada walks up and Mone tells Kassidy, “Sayonara, bitch,” and then celebrates with Kamille and Okada.

—

Schiavone is on the stage, and he introduces the new AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May. Schiavone congratulates May, and then May says her celebration has been postponed. May says she isn’t doing it in Champaign, and says it should be renamed to Flat-stale-piss-warm-beer, and then insults the women in the crowd. May says Champaign needs some glamour, and that is everything she is. May takes her robe off to reveal the title, and then says “That’s enough” before walking backstage.

—

Grizzled Young Veterans cut a promo backstage at All In on Sunday, but were interrupted by The Young Bucks. The Bucks clap for them, but GYV say they sent a message to FTR, The Acclaimed, and the Bucks, and then say they are coming for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. GYV walked away and Matthew said they made a great first impression.

In the arena, GYV are live now, and they say one lucky team are going to know their real intentions this Friday on Rampage, and the graphic shows that they will be taking on The Outrunners.

—

Footage of Konosuke Takeshita competing in this year’s G1 Climax Tournament airs. Takeshita is then announced for a Four-Way Match for this Friday’s Rampage, also featuring Komander, Lio Rush, and The Beast Mortos

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis) vs. Ricochet

Fletcher shoes Ricochet away, but Ricochet comes back and they lock up. Fletcher drops Ricochet with a shoulder tackle, but Ricochet comes right back again and takes Fletcher down with a hurricanrana. Ricochet sends Fletcher to the outside with a kick and follows with a right hand. Ricochet comes over the top rope, but Fletcher gets back into the ring and Ricochet hits the floor. Fletcher delivers a kick to Ricochet’s head, and then takes him down with a dive through the ropes. Fletcher kicks Ricochet in the face and sends him over the barricade, and then backs away and charges, but Ricochet counters with a meteora from the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet fights back with body shots in the ring. Ricochet kicks Fletcher in the midsection, but Fletcher takes him down with a half-Nelson slam for a two count. Fletcher chops Ricochet in the corner and puts him up top. Fletcher delivers another shot and climbs up, but Ricochet counters with right hands. Ricochet delivers a headbutt and follows with an enzuigiri. Ricochet drops Fletcher with a flying clothesline, and then delivers combination shots. Ricochet delivers a springboard back elbow and drives his shoulder into Fletcher in the corner. Ricochet delivers a right hand, and then follows with another enzuigiri. Ricochet suplexes Fletcher, and then follows with a corkscrew neck-breaker. Ricochet connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Ricochet sets up for a Death Valley Driver, but Fletcher counters with elbow strikes.

Ricochet chops Fletcher into the ropes and follows with a lariat, but Fletcher comes back with a running lariat off the ropes. Fletcher delivers a running elbow in the corner, but Ricochet comes back with a running dropkick. Ricochet sends Fletcher into the barricade with a dive, and then gets him back into the ring. Ricochet goes up top and goes for a splash, but Fletcher gets his feet up. Fletcher kicks Ricochet in the face in the corner, and then slams him with a brain buster for a two count. Fletcher delivers another kick to Ricochet’s head, and then follows with kicks to the chest. Fletcher goes for a piledriver, but Ricochet gets free and delivers a pump kick. Ricochet delivers a Death valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Ricochet delivers Vertigo and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, the AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay, comes to the stage. Before he can talk, PAC runs out and slams him with a reverse-rana on the stage. PAC tells Ospreay to let this be a warning for him. PAC tells Ospreay to not forget about the Bastard, and then PAC tells Ricochet to allow him to welcome him to AEW. PAC tells Ricochet to get to the back of the line like everyone else, because Ospreay belongs to him. Ricochet walks up the ramp as PAC walks backstage, and then Ricochet checks on Ospreay.

—

Jon Moxley is backstage and someone asks him what he meant earlier. Moxley says a lesson in humility is needed around here as Marina Shafir walks up and hip-tosses a few of the guys backstage. Moxley walks away, and then Shafir shoves the cameraman down.

—

The new AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson, makes his way to the ring. Danielson says after trying and failing over and over again, he is finally the AEW World Champion. Danielson says he did it in front of 50,000 people, including his family who were in the front row. Danielson says his daughter told him it was the best day of her life, and then he says All In was the favorite moment of his entire career. Danielson says he was asked, “What’s next?” at the press conference, and he says his contract with AEW expired on August 1st, he will need neck surgery sooner rather than later, and his family is ready for him to come home.

Danielson says he has had a lot of thinking to do since Sunday, and the first thing he said when he arrived in AEW what thank you to all the guys who started it. Danielson says AEW has made professional wrestling better and has made his life better, and then when he saw all of his peers in the back and all the guys who will wrestle for the company in the future, maybe it is time for him to go home. Danielson then says he’s not done yet, and he will not retire as the AEW World Champion. Danielson says he will retire as a full-time wrestler once he loses the title, and then says he has a whole locker room to fight and o kick their heads in.

Danielson says whoever wants a shot at him at All Out can have it, and then the AEW TNT Champion, Jack Perry, appears on the screen. Perry says no one wanted him back here, and then he went out and punched Tony Khan, took out Kenny Omega, and buried Darby Allin. Perry says his future is to retire Danielson and to become the AEW World Champion, and Danielson’s future is behind him.

Perry attacks Danielson from behind and follows with a running kick to Danielson’s head. Perry picks up both title belts and holds them in the air as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Outrunners

-Four-Way Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos

Updated card for All Out, which is on September 7th:

-AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

-AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

-CMLL World Women’s Championship – Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

-Steel Cage Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Daniel Garcia vs. MJF

