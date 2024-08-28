8/26/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Aug 28, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Raw climbed back in the ratings for the Bash In Berlin go-home episode, with an average of 1,796,000 viewers, up 155,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show started with 1,889,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 1,848,000 viewers before ending the night with 1,652,000 viewers.

Raw had a 0.59, 0.57, and 0.53 ratings respectively for an average of 0.56, up 0.06 from the previous week. Raw was #1 on both cable and network television, almost doubling its nearest competitor on ABC.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Albie Anne Troska

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal