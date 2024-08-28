8/26/24 WWE Raw Viewership

WWE Raw climbed back in the ratings for the Bash In Berlin go-home episode, with an average of 1,796,000 viewers, up 155,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show started with 1,889,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 1,848,000 viewers before ending the night with 1,652,000 viewers.

Raw had a 0.59, 0.57, and 0.53 ratings respectively for an average of 0.56, up 0.06 from the previous week. Raw was #1 on both cable and network television, almost doubling its nearest competitor on ABC.

