WWE superstar re-signs with the company, Su Yung update, match announced for All Out

– Humberto Carillo has re-signed with WWE, reports Fightful.

– Su Yung posted:

– AEW confirms match for All Out:

#AEWAllOut Saturday, 9/7

Chicago, IL

LIVE on PPV at 8e/5phttps://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEW International Title@WillOspreay vs @BASTARDPAC

Two newly crowned champions clash at All Out as Will Ospreay puts the AEW International Title on the line against AEW World Trios Champion PAC! pic.twitter.com/eUmDDN6yOt

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2024