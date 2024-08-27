WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Oberhausen, Germany / Tue Aug 27, 2024
The Complete Results from Rudolf Weber Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Sheamus / Ludwig Kaiser / Shinsuke Nakamura
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince
Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae
WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles
