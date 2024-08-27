WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Oberhausen, Germany / Tue Aug 27, 2024

The Complete Results from Rudolf Weber Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Sheamus / Ludwig Kaiser / Shinsuke Nakamura

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince

Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @mrvenom1974 / @Wrestling_Infos in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

