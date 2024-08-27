Spoilers: WWE Main Event taping results
WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Providence, Rhode Island, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.
Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.
WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 8/29/2024)
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Izzi Dame.
* The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa).