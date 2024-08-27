Spoilers: WWE Main Event taping results

Aug 27, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Providence, Rhode Island, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 8/29/2024)
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Izzi Dame.

* The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa).

