8/23/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown drew 2,050,000 viewers last Friday on FOX, down 202,000 viewers from the prior week for the least-watched episode since June 14. The show had a lot of pre emptions in many markets due to NFL pre-season games. Smackdown had a 0.56 rating in 18-49, down 0.05 from last week but was #1 in all of television for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

