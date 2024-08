WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Brussels, Belgium / Mon Aug 26, 2024

The Complete Results from Forest National:

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Ilja Dragunov / Shinsuke Nakamura / Ludwig Kaiser

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Bayley and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Sheamus

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat The A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Main Event: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to: @DamianoPisano1 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM / LOCKS RESULTS.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email