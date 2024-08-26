Video: Pearce announces the first two IC #1 contender tournament matches

Aug 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The first two matches in the Intercontinental Championship #1 contender tournament on WWE Raw are:

– The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne

– Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal