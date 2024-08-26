Video: Pearce announces the first two IC #1 contender tournament matches
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP previews tonight's Raw, including the first two matches of the #ICTitle No. 1 Contender's Tournament pic.twitter.com/n4mBW7avAD
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024
The first two matches in the Intercontinental Championship #1 contender tournament on WWE Raw are:
– The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne
– Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso
The #ICTitle Tournament begins TONIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/PGmUg2sJ0P
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024