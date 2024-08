Nick Comoroto is currently undergoing a surgical procedure for hip resurfacing, which will render him unavailable until sometime in early 2025.

Hey guys, I recently just got my hip resurfaced. I was wrestling on one leg for nearly two years. It’s gonna feel amazing to be able walk my dogs again. I’ll see you all in early 2025. #AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH pic.twitter.com/Ky0EB9stz1 — Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) August 23, 2024

