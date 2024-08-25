WWE Road to Bash in Berlin / Rotterdam, Netherlands / Sun Aug 25, 2024
The Complete Results from AHOY:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura / Sheamus / Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
Tiffany Stratton defeats Naomi
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candace LaRae
WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford / A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles
Thanks to @FFeeburg and @MainEventUcey in Attendance
