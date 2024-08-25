WWE Road to Bash in Berlin / Rotterdam, Netherlands / Sun Aug 25, 2024

The Complete Results from AHOY:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

WWE U.S. Champion LA Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura / Sheamus / Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Tiffany Stratton defeats Naomi

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Ilja Dragunov

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat Indi Hartwell and Candace LaRae

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Jacob Fatu) defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford / A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @FFeeburg and @MainEventUcey in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

