Will Ospreay captures the AEW International title
Will Ospreay defeated MJF to become the NEW AEW International Champion AEW All In.
Daniel Garcia also Returned during the match to attack MJF.
#ANDNEW #INTERNATIONALChampion!
"The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/PDXaG3WbRO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#AndNEW!
Your NEW #AEW INTERNATIONAL Champion is ‘The Aerial Assassin’ @WillOspreay!#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/enESpJhAoJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024