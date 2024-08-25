Will Ospreay captures the AEW International title

Aug 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay defeated MJF to become the NEW AEW International Champion AEW All In.

Daniel Garcia also Returned during the match to attack MJF.

