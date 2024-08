Video: Saraya drops f-bombs at the AEW All In media scrum

Saraya dropped many f-bombs as her family and herself invaded the Post Show AEW All In London

Saraya calls out Jamie Hayter and Saraya says she’ll “beat her f**king a$$” if she interrupts her again. This interruption threw everyone off.

Saraya has a meltdown during the AEW All In post-show media scrum. pic.twitter.com/g7UG8XYZnW — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2024

(warning: strong language)

