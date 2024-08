Nigel McGuinness returned to the ring after more than a decade at AEW All In and stood across the ring from Okada, Kyle O’Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr and so many other dream match situations.

WHAT?! NIGEL MCGUINNES IS IN THE CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/XhLkAJwgtm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

