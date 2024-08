Christian Cage wins the Casino Gauntlet Match and earns an AEW World Title Match at any time he wants.

“The Patriarch” Christian Cage wants another chance at the #AEW World Championship after losing the AEW World Trios Championships earlier tonight! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/uZZTx4rb3k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024

