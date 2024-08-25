Bryan Danielson is your new AEW champion

Aug 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielson has defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Heavyweight title at AEW All In PPV event.

Post Category: News     Tags:

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    August 25, 2024 at 5:52 pm

    Wow! Didn’t see this coming. I like it! Well done Bryan.

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Kris Statlander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal