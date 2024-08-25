Bryan Danielson is your new AEW champion
Bryan Danielson has defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Heavyweight title at AEW All In PPV event.
YES! YES! YES! #ANDNEW #AEW World Champion!
"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/QTcopj22rD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#AndNEW!
Your NEW #AEW World Champion is ‘The American Dragon’ @bryandanielson!#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/OgDRzzE1EU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
NEW #AEW World Champion @bryandanielson with his family#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/fPeKlqd6aA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Wow! Didn’t see this coming. I like it! Well done Bryan.