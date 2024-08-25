AEW All In 2024 Coverage

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from London, England.

—



AEW World Trios Championship – Four-Way London Ladder Match

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne) (c) (w/Mother Wayne) vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) vs. PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)

Everyone except Cage brawls in and around the ring, as Cage scampers backstage. Tables get set up on the outside, and then Matthews tries to climb a ladder in the ring. Colten cuts him off, and then Castagnoli cuts Colten off and climbs. Colten comes back in, but PAC sends him to the outside. King drops PAC with a lariat. and then drops Colten and Robinson with shots as well. Colten dropkicks a ladder into King, and then Robinson dives on Castagnoli on the outside. Black drops Castagnoli and Robinson with a dive, and then Yuta and Matthews connects on dives as well. PAC finishes the sequence with a corkscrew dive from the top, and then the Gunns double-team PAC back in the ring. King comes back in and drops the Gunns with a double clothesline, and then dives on the group on the outside. Cage runs back to the ring and sets up a ladder. Cage climbs, but King and Castagnoli cut him off and throw him onto the group on the outside. They all catch him and then beat him down, and then Mother Wayne gets into the ring and climbs the ladder. The Gunns cut her off and she backs away, and then Killswitch drops them with a double chokeslam.

Killswitch drops Robinson and PAC with chokeslams, and then headbutts Castagnoli. Killswitch chokeslams Yuta onto Castagnoli, and then chokeslams Matthews on the apron. Black comes after Killswitch, but Killswitch chokeslams him on a ladder in the corner. King goes after Killswitch, but Wayne gets involved and drives King through a table on the floor with Wayne’s World. Killswitch climbs the ladder, but Cage stops him and wants to grab the titles himself. The ladder gets tipped over, and then Black and King double down Yuta and Robinson in the ring. King splashes Yuta in the corner, and then the House triple-team Yuta. The Gunns come in and drop King with 3:10 to Yuma, and then Castagnoli drops the Gunns with springboard uppercuts. Castagnoli swings Robinson and Yuta delivers a dropkick. Yuta gets sent to the outside, and then Castagnoli and King climb a ladder. The Gunns cut them off with chair shots and the Gang bring tables into the ring and set them up. Robinson props a table in the corner and the Gunns hop on Castagnoli and King’s backs. Castagnoli and King climb the ladder anyway, but the Gunns reach for the belts.

Castagnoli and King grab each other’s hands to stay on the ladder, but they fall and all four guys crash throught the tables. Matthews climbs the ladder, but Wayne cuts him off. Wayne delivers an enzuigiri and follows with Wayne’s World. Black delivers an elbow strike to Wayne, but Wayne shoves him into a ladder. Black comes back and hits Wayne in the face with a ladder, and then climbs it. Robinson cuts him off and sends him to the apron. Black comes back with a knee strike, and then Wayne delivers an enzuigiri to Black. Wayne delivers a destroye through the ropes and drives Black through a table on the floor. Robinson grabs the biggest ladder introduced into the match yet and gets it into the ring. Robinson climbs it, but Cage trips it over and Robinson gets crotched on the top rope. Cage hits PAC with a chair and then sets it up and delivers the Killswitch to PAC on it. Mother Wayne gives something to Cage as Yuta sets up another ladder. Cage sprays something into Yuta’s eyes and then puts a ladder over him. Cage hits the ladder with a chair, but Robinson comes back in. Robinson delivers a low blow to Cage as Mother Wayne tries to spray him with the hairspray.

Robinson holds a chair up to block it, and then sprays it in her face. Robinson goes to send Mother Wayne through a table, but Killswitch cuts him off and sends him through the table. Cage and Killswitch set up a ladder and Cage climbs it as Killswtich stands guard. Matthews gets by Killswitch and climbs, and then slams Cage’s face into the ladder. Matthews delivers a few shots to Killswtich and sets up another ladder, but Cage spears him off the ladder and through the table propped in the corner. Killswtich puts Cage on his shoulder and climbs the ladder, but PAC climbs the other side and kicks Cage in the face. Cage and Killswitch fall, and PAC pulls one of the belts down.

Winners and new AEW World Trios Champions: PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club

—

The video package for the feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm airs.



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) (w/Luther) vs. Mariah May

They get face-to-face and then come to blows. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but May gets free and dropkicks her into the corner. May stomps Storm down and follows with a series of chops. Storm comes back with come of her own, and then Storm delivers a DDT. Storm kicks May to the apron and goes for a hip attack, but May dodges and kicks Storm in the head. May delivers a powerbomb from the apron to the floor and then spits in Luther’s face. May gets Storm back into the ring and delivers a low dropkick. May slams Storm down and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. May applies a double under-hook butterfly hold, and then slams Storm down with a back suplex. Storm rolls to the floor, but May drops her with a running knee strike from the apron. May kisses McGuinness’s forehead, and then dropkicks Luther into the barricade. May slaps her own mother, who is sitting at ringside, across the face, but then Storm comes back and beats her down. Storm delivers Storm Zero on top of the ring steps, and then checks on May’s mother. May has been busted open, and Storm gets her back into the ring.

Storm delivers right hands in the corner and throws her across the ring. Storm follows with left hands, but May spits in her face. Storm slaps May across the face and follows with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Storm sends May to the apron, but May comes back with a roundhouse kick and follows with a missile dropkick. May delivers the hip attack in the corner, and then delivers another. May delivers a third hip attack, and then goes for a fourth, but Storm drops her with a Spear. Storm delivers a lariat and follows with a German suplex. Storm delivers the hip attack in the corner, and then delivers Storm Zero for a two count. May flips Storm off, and then slaps Storm in the face as Storm wrenches May’s wrist. They exchange shots, deliver low blows behind the referee’s back, and then drop each other with simultaneous headbutts. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but May counters with Mayday for a two count. Mina Shirakawa is shown watching the match, and then May goes for the title belt, but Luther pulls it away and flips her off. May grabs the shoe, but Storm stands on her hand and takes it away.

Storm can’t bring herself to hit May with the shoe and goes for Storm Zero, but May rolls through and gets a two count. May delivers two knee strikes, and then plants Storm with Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

—

The video package for the feud between Chris Jericho and Hook airs. Taz has replaced McGuinness on commentary.



FTW Championship – FTW Rules Last Chance Match

Chris Jericho (c) (w/Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Hook

Bill and Keith get into the ring and beat Hook down as soon as the bell rings. Jericho chops Hook in the corner, and then all three of them splash Hook in the corner. Jericho delivers a Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at one. Hook delivers a body shot to Jericho, but Keith attacks him. Hook suplexes Keith, and then sends Bills to the outside. Hook delivers elbow strikes to Jericho and drops him with a German suplex. Jericho comes back and drops Hook with a few shots, and then connects with the Lionsault for a two count. Jericho puts a kendo stick and a pool cue in the ring, and then dumps out a bag of cricket balls. Hook counters with a back suplex, and then grabs a cricket bat. Hook hits Keith and Bill with the bat, and then hits Jericho with it back in the ring. Hook hits the cricket balls at Jericho, and then throws them at him as well. Hook chokes Jericho with the bat, and then delivers a t-bone suplex with it. Keith hits Hook with a trash can lid, and then Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho. Hook rolls through and kicks Jericho into the corner. Hook applies the Walls of Jericho now, but Bill attacks him to break it up.

Keith delivers shots to Hook on the outside as Bill grabs a table and sets it up. Keith puts a barbed wire board on top of the table and Bill tries to chokeslam Hook through it. Hook gets free and sends Bill into the ring post. Hook delivers a shot to Keith, and then Jericho delivers a shot to Hook’s good eye. Jericho gets Hook back into the ring and dodges a few shots before dropping Hook with a clothesline. Jericho hits Hook in the head with a trash can and goes after him, but Hook counters with a t-bone suplex. Hook rips off his eye patch and reveals that he can actually see, and then drops Jericho with another t-bone. Hook goes for Redrum, but Jericho backs him into the ropes. Bill delivers shots to Hook and holds him against the ropes. Jericho swings the pool cue at Hook, but Hook dodges and Jericho hits Bill, who then falls through the barbed wire board and the table. Keith hits Hook from the apron, and then Jericho attacks Hook from behind. As Jericho goes after Hook, Taz gets up from the announcers’ table and attacks Keith. Hook locks Jericho in Redrum as Taz applies the hold to Keith, and Jericho taps out.

Winner and new FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Hook and Taz share a hug on the outside.

—

The video package for the feud among FTR, The Acclaimed, and The Young Bucks airs.



AEW World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn)

Nicholas and Harwood start the match, but Nicholas immediately tags out to Caster. Harwood applies a side-headlock and drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Caster comes back with a hip toss and an arm-drag, but Harwood backs him into the corner. Wheeler tags in, and then FTR and the Acclaimed argue in the ring. Then, they all go after the Bucks and clothesline them back to the floor. FTR and the Acclaimed brawl in the ring, but the Bucks come back and take control of the match. The Bucks double-team Wheeler in the corner and then drop him with an assisted Sliced Bread and a running kick. The Bucks double-team Caster, as well, and then Matthew delivers a few knee strikes to Wheeler. Matthew applies a rear choke, and then knocs Caster to the floor. The Bucks try to double-team Wheeler, but Wheeler comes back and sends Matthew to the floor. Wheeler goes for the tag, but Matthew pulls Harwood to the floor. Wheeler slams Nicholas down, and then Bowens tags himself in and delivers shots to the Bucks. Bowens delivers a thrust kick to Nicholas and goes for the cover, but Nicholas kicks out.

Caster comes back in, and he and Bowens deliver a double Scirror Me Timbers to the Bucks. The Acclaimed scissor, but Harwood comes back in with shots to Caster. Caster suplexes Bowens a few times, but Caster comes back with a double axe handle. Harwood suplexes Caster, and Matthew tags back in. Harwood suplexes Matthew as well, and then drops Nicholas with a back body drop. Harwood drops the Bucks with suplexes, and then Wheeler comes back in. FTR double-suplex the Bucks and Harwood goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out. FTR go for the Power Plex on Matthew, but Bowens cuts them off. Bowens and Harwood work together to suplex Matthew down, and then Harwood goes for a dive, but Matthew gets his knees up. Caster goes for the Mic Drop and Nicholas goes for a splash, but knees get put up to block, and then all six men are down in the ring after a triple suplex spot. Matthew and Harwood get to their feet and exchange shots, and then Harwood delivers a DDT. Wheeler goes up top, but Nicholas cuts him off with a hurricanrana as Matthew takes Harwood down.

FTR come back and send Matthew onto the Acclaimed on the outside, and then FTR drop Matthew with the Shatter Machine. Harwood goes for the cover, but the referee is pulled to the outside. Gunn chases Nicholas, but Nicholas kicks him in the face. Wheeler gets sent to the outside, and then the Bucks double-team Harwood. Wheeler comes back, but quickly gets sent to the outside. Matthew and Caster deliver the EVP Trigger to Harwood, and then Caster and Wheeler deliver the Shatter Machine to Matthew. Caster gets sent to the outside, and Bowens drags Harwood to the corner to tag in. Bowens and Matthew are legal, and The Acclaimed double-team Matthew. Nicholas makes the save, and then the Bucks low blow the Acclaimed. The Bucks double superkick Wheeler, and then do the same to Bowens. Matthew goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Matthew goes for more covers, but Bowens kicks out at two each time. Nicholas grabs the title belts and throws one into the ring. The referee takes it, but then Nicholas throws the other into the ring. Matthew grabs it, but Gunn gets into th ering and drops Matthew with the Famouser on the belt.

Bowens drops Matthew with the Arrival and Caster delivers the Mic Drop. Caster goes for the cover, but Nicholas breaks it up. Nicholas takes the Acclaimed out with a dive, and then Wheeler does the same. Harwood causes the Bucks to butt heads and then gets a roll-up on Matthew for a two count. Nicholas comes back in, and the Bucks deliver an EVP Trigger to Harwood and Matthew gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Grizzled Young Veterans get into the ring and stare down the Bucks. The Bucks duck out of the ring, and then GVY attack FTR.

—

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will take place on August 24 and will take place in London.

—



Casino Gauntet Match

Adam Page vs. Christian Cage vs. Jeff Jarrett (w/Karen Jarrett) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Roderick Strong vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Cassidy and Okada go it at, but neither man gains an immediate advantage. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and runs the ropes, and then delivers a dropkick. Okada goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy rolls through and gets a two count as Nigel McGuinness enters the match. McGuinness and Okada exchange shots, and then McGuinness connects with a hard left shot. Okada comes back with a shot, but McGuinness kicks him in the back of the head. McGuinness drops Cassidy with a clothesline and gets a two count as Kyle O’Reilly enters the match. O’Reilly and McGuinness go at it, and O’Reilly delivers a jaw-breaker. McGuinness comes back with an uppercut, but O’Reilly delivers a PK. O’Reilly delivers a dragon screw to Okada in the ropes, and then delivers a knee strike to McGuinness. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Okada breaks it up. McGuinness delivers a headbutt to Okada’s midsection, but then O’Reilly takes McGuinness down. O’Reilly applies an arm-bar to Okada, but McGuinness locks O’Reilly in a top wrist-lock. Cassidy and O’Reilly double-team McGuinness, and then do the same to Okada as Zack Sabre Jr. enters the match.

Sabre delivers shots to O’Reilly and Cassidy, and then stares down with McGuinness. They exchange wrist-locks and McGuinness takes Sabre down. Sabre slaps him to get free, and then they exchange uppercuts. Sabre gets a two count on a roll-up, and then Okada shoves McGuinness away and exchanges shots with Sabre. Sabre applies a submission, but Okada counters with a neck-breaker. Okada follows with a scoop slam, and then connects with an elbow drop from the top. Okada flips off the crowd and Sabre, but Sabre takes him down. O’Reilly comes in with kicks to Sabre, but Sabre locks Okada and O’Reilly in a submission as Roderick Strong enters the match. Sabre gets sent to the outside, and Strong goes after O’Reilly. O’Reilly takes Strong down and Okada gets back into the ring as Mark Briscoe enters the match. Briscoe delivers shots to Okada and Strong, but Sabre comes back in and cuts him off. Briscoe and Sabre exchange shots, and then Briscoe dives onto a few guys on the outside as O’Reilly comes back in. O’Reilly sends Sabre to the outside and Briscoe takes Sabre out. Cassidy tosses a chair in the ring and O’Reilly sets it up.

Briscoe uses the chair to dive onto a few guys as Adam Page enters the match. Page takes Briscoe down and slams O’Reilly down onto him. Page delivers a shot to Sabre, and then sends Sabre and Okada to the apron. Page drops Sabre and Okada to the floor with shots, and then slams Cassidy with a fall-away slam. Page dives onto Okada and kicks McGuinness in the chest. Page powerbombs O’Reilly on the apron and goes for the Buckshot Lariat on Cassidy, but Cassidy ducks. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Page coutners with Deadeye and gets a two count as Briscoe breaks it up and Jeff Jarrett enters the match. Page and Jarrett get face-to-face and exchange shots. Jarrett gains the advantage, and then drops other guys with shots as well. Jarrett sends Briscoe to the outside, and then slams Strong down. Jarrett does the strunt, and then delivers more shots to Page in the corner. Page counters out and powerbombs Jarrett onto the other guys on the outside. Karen gets on the apron, but Page grabs her. Page lets her go as Ricochet enters the match.

Ricochet drops Page with a hurricanrana and follows with a dropkick. Ricochet kicks O’Reilly in the midsection and sends him into the corner. Ricochet kicks Briscoe in the face and delivers an enzuigiri to O’Reilly. Ricochet takes O’Reilly down and knocks Strong into the barricade. Ricochet takes a group of guys out with a Shooting Star Press on the floor, and then gets Page back into the ring. Ricochet goes up top, but Page cuts him off as Christian Cage enters the match. Ricochet immediately dives onto Cage on the outside, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Strong. Page drops Ricochet with a Buckshot Lariat and goes for the cover, but Okada breaks it up. Page gets in Okada’s face, but Okada drops him with a dropkick. Page comes back with a rolling elbow and goes for the Buckshot, but Karen grabs his ankle. Jarrett blasts Page with the guitar, and Okada drops Jarrett with the Rainmaker. Okada drops Sabre with a lariat and goes for the Rainmaker, but Sabre takes him down and goes for an arm-bar. Cassidy rolls Sabre up for a two count, and then drops Okada with the Orange Punch.

Sabre and Cassidy exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch. Strong delivers End of Heartache to Cassidy, and then Briscoe takes Strong down. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller on McGuinness, but McGuinness counters out. O’Reilly comes in, but gets slammed with the Tower of London. McGuinness goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out. McGuinness drops O’Reilly with the Teeter Totter, but Cage drops McGuinness with a Spear as Luchasaurus enters the match. Luchasaurus grabs Cage around the throat, but then lets him go and slams O’Reilly with a chokeslam. Luchasaurus puts Cage on top of O’Reilly for the pin fall.

Winner: Christian Cage

-After the match, Luchasaurus puts Cage on his shoulders as Cage holds the AEW World Championship match contract in the air.

—

The video package for the feud between MJF and Will Ospreay airs.



AEW American Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

They exchange shots at the beginning and MJF takes Ospreay to the corner. Ospreay comes back with shots of his own, but MJF pokes him in the eye. Ospreay comes back and sends MJF to the outside, and then dives over the ropes onto him. MJF comes back with a quick shot and gets Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay kicks MJF in the face and takes him out with another dive. Ospreay gets MJF back into the ring and sets up for Hidden Blade, but MJF cuts him off and sends him to the outside. MJF slams Ospreay into the barricade and drops him with a back body drop. MJF gets Ospreay back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at one. MJF applies a sleeper, but Ospreay gets free and goes for the Os-Cutter. MJF counters out and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. MJF delivers a powerbomb over his knee and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. MJF keeps control of the match, and then delivers a Kangaroo Kick that sends Ospreay to the apron. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Ospreay shoves him away and delivers an elbow strike.

Ospreay comes off the ropes, but MJF ducks under and pokes him in the eyes. Ospreay comes back with a quick kick, and then delivers a springboard knee strike for a two count. MJF comes back and blows some snot on Ospreay, and then Ospreay connects with a few quick strikes and takes MJF down for a two count. Ospreay dives onto MJF on the outside, but MJF catches him and delivers a Tombstone Piledriver. Ospreay comes back and slams MJF down, and then drapes him over the top rope. Ospreay goes up top and connects with a Shooting Star Press to MJF’s back for a two count. Ospreay goes after MJF in the ring, but MJF counters and delivers Cross Rhodes for a two count. MJF goes for a brain buster, but Ospreay counters with a Stundog and delivers the Os-Cutter for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few quick kicks and delivers an Os-Cutter from the top rope. Ospreay goes for the cover, but MJF gets his foot on the rope to stop the count. Ospreay goes for a single-leg take down, but MJF counters and slams Ospreay with a piledriver for a two count. Ospreay tries to come back, but MJF delivers more strikes to drop him again.

MJF goes for a clothesline, but Ospreay ducks under and delivers the Storm Breaker for a two count. Ospreay sets up for the Hidden Blade, but MJF rolls to the apron. Ospreay goes for the Os-Cutter on the apron, but MJF dodges it and delivers the Long Island Sunrise on the apron. Ospreay gets into the ring at the nine count, but rolls back to the apron. MJF goes for the Heat Seeker, but Ospreay shoves him away and kicks him in the face. Ospreay delivers the Os-Cutter on the apron and MJF falls to the floor. Ospreay goes the Hidden Blade from the apron, but MJF ducks and Ospreay takes out a camera man instead. MJF grabs the title belt behind the referee’s back, and then goes to hit Ospreay with it as he gets back into the ring. Ospreay ducks and drops MJF with a kick. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but MJF hits him with the title and gets a two count. MJF delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out again. MJF sets up for the Hidden Blade, but Ospreay ducks and MJF almost hits the referee. MJF stops, but Ospreay knocks him into the referee. Ospreay checks on the referee, but MJF bites his head and sets up for the Tiger Driver.

Ospreya counters out and sets up for a Tiger Driver of his own, but MJF counters with a low blow. MJF puts something on his hand, but a masked guy jumps on the apron and stops him. The guy takes off his mask, and it is Daniel Garcia. MJF yells at Garcia, and Ospreay drops him with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay slams MJF with the Tiger Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW American Champion: Will Ospreay

-After the match, the referee tries to hand Ospreay the American title, but Ospreay shakes his head no. Christopher Daniels gets into the ring and hands Ospreay the International Championship, which Ospreay accepts as the title is renamed once again.

—

The video package for the feud between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Mercedes Mone airs.



AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) (w/Kamille) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Mone smacks Baker in the face and immediately backs into the ropes as Baker grabs her arm. Mone delivers an elbow strike and follows with a dropkick. Mone sends Baker off the ropes, but Baker takes her down and goes for Lockjaw. Mone gets to the ropes, but Baker keeps control of the match. Baker takes Mone down again and goes for Lockjaw, but Mone gets free. Mone slams Baker into the turnbuckle and follows with elbow strikes. Baker comes back with a shot and goes for Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Kamille distracts her and Mone takes advantage. Mone delivers a back-breaker over the top turnbuckle and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Mone shoves Baker to the outside, but gets her right back into the ring and gets a two count. Mone drives her knee into Baker’s back, and then drops her with a side slam for a two count. Baker fights back with elbow strikes, but Mone drops her with another back-breaker and gets another two count. Mone delivers another back-breaker, and then stretches Baker over her knee. Baker delivers knee strikes to get free and follows with a back elbow.

Baker delivers a ripcord elbow strike and tries to pick Mone up, but her back gives out. Mone delivers the Three Amigos and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out at two. Mone drives her knees into Baker’s back and goes up top, but Baker cuts her off. Baker delivers a few right hands, but Mone counters out and slams Baker back to the mat. Mone goes for a splash, but Baker gets her knees up to counter. Baker goes for a stomp, but Mone counters with a powerbomb for a two count. Mone runs the ropes, but Baker drops her with a cutter. Baker picks Mone up, but Mone sends her to the corner and charges for double knees. Baker dodges and Mone hits the turnbuckles, and then Baker delivers a neck-breaker. Baker drops Mone with a Slingblade and follows with a double underhook slam for a two count. Baker puts her glove on and goes for Lockjaw, but Mone rolls through and gets a two count. Mone slams Baker down and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out at two again. Mone puts on Baker’s glove and clubs her in the back. Baker counters with an Air Raid Crash and gets a two count.

Baker delivers a series of right hands and puts her glove back on. Baker goes for another Air Raid Crash, but Mon counters out and goes for the Money Maker. Baker rolls through for a two count, but Mone comes back with a Backstabber. Mone grabs Baker, but Baker backs her into the corner. Baker puts Mone up top and delivers a thrust kick. Baker climbs and delivers shots, but Mone counters out and goes for a avalanche body slam. Baker counters and slams Mone down for a two count. Baker delivers a stomp and goes for the cover, but Kamille puts Baker’s foot under the ropes. Baker turns her attention toward Kamille, and Mone grabs the TBS title. Mone goes to hit Baker with it, but the referee stops her. Kamille tries to get into the ring and hit Mone with the NJPW Strong Women’s title, but Baker fakes that she got hit with it in order to get Kamille ejected from ringside. Baker slams Mone’s face into the turnbuckle. and then hits Pittsburgh Sunrise. Baker delivers a stomp and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Baker goes for Lockjaw, but Mone rolls toward the ropes.

Baker rolls back over and goes for Lockjaw again, but Mone bites her fingers and rolls her up for a two count. They exchange roll-ups now, and then Mone slams Baker throat-first into the top rope. Mone delivers the Money Maker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—

